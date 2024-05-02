H D Revanna moves Bengaluru court for anticipatory bail in 'sexual abuse' case

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday approached the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru for anticipatory bail after SIT’s notice and imminent arrest in the sexual harassment case registered in Holenarasipura, Hassan.

The court has asked the SIT to file its objections and fixed the matter for hearing on May 3.

This comes after the senior JD(S) leader received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case in which his son and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has also been named.