H D Revanna moves Bengaluru court for anticipatory bail in 'sexual abuse' case

JD(S) MLA and former Karnataka Minister H D Revanna on Thursday approached the People’s Representative Court in Bengaluru for anticipatory bail after SIT’s notice and imminent arrest in the sexual harassment case registered in Holenarasipura, Hassan.
The court has asked the SIT to file its objections and fixed the matter for hearing on May 3.
This comes after the senior JD(S) leader received a notice from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection with the alleged sexual abuse case in which his son and sitting Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna has also been named.
Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Wednesday, Revanna said the SIT has pasted a notice on his house. Noting that he has no clue about the content of the notice, he said he will cooperate with the authorities.
Rejecting all the allegations, he said, 'I will not speak about it now.” Meanwhile, the SIT has formed three teams to probe the case.
Revanna, the Holenarasipura JD(S) MLA, is the son of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda and elder brother of former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy.
Prajwal is seeking a re-election from Hassan from the JD(S), which is an alliance partner of the BJP in Karnataka.
(Published 02 May 2024, 13:11 IST)