H D Revanna suffers rib injury after falling in temple

Hassan: MLA H D Revanna suffered injuries after he slipped and fell during his visit to the Shiva temple at Haradanahalli in the taluk on Wednesday.
He was provided treatment at the government hospital in Holenarsipur. He left for Bengaluru in the evening.
It is said that Revanna visited the temple as part of ‘Ashada Ekadashi’ on Wednesday morning. He was coming out of the temple when he slipped and fell. Later, he visited Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offered puja.
As he experienced shooting pain in his ribs, he was admitted to the government hospital for treatment. Several tests were conducted, including an X-ray and CT scan. The doctors observed fractures on the right side ribs.
Hospital administrator Dr Dhanashekar, Orthopaedic expert Dr J K Dinesh, Dr Dinesh Kumar and Dr Sathyaprakash provided treatment to Revanna at the Intensive Care Unit. Revanna was in the hospital for a while.
Revanna, who was discharged later, left for Bengaluru. There was no need for anxiety and he would be alright after taking rest for three weeks, according to the doctors.
Published 18 July 2024, 00:18 IST