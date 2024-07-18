H D Revanna suffers rib injury after falling in temple

Hassan: MLA H D Revanna suffered injuries after he slipped and fell during his visit to the Shiva temple at Haradanahalli in the taluk on Wednesday.

He was provided treatment at the government hospital in Holenarsipur. He left for Bengaluru in the evening.

It is said that Revanna visited the temple as part of ‘Ashada Ekadashi’ on Wednesday morning. He was coming out of the temple when he slipped and fell. Later, he visited Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple and offered puja.