H D Revanna visits Dharmasthala temple

Mangaluru: JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Monday paid a visit to Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple here. He was released from jail on bail recently in a kidnap case lodged against him.

Speaking to media here, he said “I am a devotee of Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy. I have been visiting the temple and seeking the blessings of the deity. I have been in politics for the last 40 years and serving as MLA for the last 25 years. I have respect for the law and believe in God. As the case is before the court, I do not wish to comment on it. I believe in the people of the state and court.”