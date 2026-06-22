'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls

<p>Bengaluru: Former chief minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dv-sadananda-gowda">DV Sadananda Gowda</a> on Monday revealed that he had passed on credible information to the BJP's state leadership about possible <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-legislative-council-polls-congress-smirks-as-cross-voting-hits-bjp-jds-party-jubilant-over-stamp-of-approval-newsalert-4044122">cross-voting by BJP lawmakers</a> days before the June 18 Legislative Council polls. </p><p>“On June 13 evening, around 7-7.30, an important person told me that 2-3 leaders each from BJP and Congress, were meeting at Prestige apartment (Hebbal, Bengaluru), speaking specifically about MLC polls. I immediately called our state president (BY Vijayendra) and leader of the opposition (R Ashoka), but neither was available. So, I informed a state general secretary and urged him to take it forward,” he told a private news channel. </p>.Karnataka MLC polls: Not surprised by cross-voting; will build party with Gen Z, says H D Kumaraswamy .<p>The revelation is significant as it exposes the lack of coordination and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-take-action-against-mir-sadiqs-stung-by-cross-voting-in-karnataka-mlc-polls-bjp-forms-fact-finding-panel-newsalert-4045036">unity within the BJP's state unit</a>. The saffron party's internal differences are being seen as an important reason for the shocking cross-voting of 11 BJP and JD(S) MLAs (exact share of each party is yet to be ascertained) and one invalid vote by a BJP MLA. </p><p>Gowda, also a former union minister, has expressed criticism about both Vijayendra and R Ashoka.</p><p>Noting that his source was not a politician, but an admirer of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sadananda Gowda said: “Next time, the same team, with another prominent person from Congress, who can handle all things, met at an apartment next to the Prestige apartment. I tried to inform important party functionaries about this, but no one considered it seriously. After we were slapped on the cheeks, everyone started waking up.”</p>. A day after cross-voting, former minister writes to B Y Vijayendra; seeks action against 'anti-party' elements.<p>Gowda’s statements come three days after a three-member fact-finding committee comprising MLC CT Ravi, BJP state Vice-president N Mahesh and Hubli-Dharwad Central MLA Mahesh Tenginkai was formed to uncover the truth. The committee has been asked to submit its report by June 25th. </p><p>One of the committee members told DH that three members were yet to meet, adding that a meeting was planned for Tuesday in Bengaluru to take the issue forward.</p>