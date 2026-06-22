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Homeindiakarnataka

'Had warned about possible cross-voting, state BJP leaders paid no heed': Sadananda Gowda on MLC polls

'An important person told me that 2-3 leaders each from BJP and Congress, were meeting, speaking specifically about MLC polls', Gowda claimed.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 15:51 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka PoliticsB Y VijayendraR AshokaMLC polls

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