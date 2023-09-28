Hadikere Gram Panchayat in Tarikere bags Gandhi Gram Puraskar

Hadikere Gram Panchayat in Tarikere taluk has been selected for Gandhi Gram Puraskar for its best performance.

Yardsticks set towards upgrading the quality of life of people in the panchayat limits, the best utilisation of government grants, streamlining of resources, utilisation of taxes, steps taken towards the development of schools, digital library, control of child marriage, documentation, best implementation of welfare programmes for the specially-abled persons, property survey, tax revisions and action plan towards government fund utilisation, have been considered for the selection of the Gram Panchayat award.

Also, utilisation of 15th Finance Commission grants, welfare of SC, ST communities, social audit of the development works, daily wages and distribution of cards under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, construction of Sanjivini sheds, administrative complex, management of school garden and Dasoha Bhavana have been successfully carried out with the participation of self help groups, the panchayat heads said.

Panchayat member N S Vasanthakumar said that the gram panchayat has ensured the availability of toilets in every house and also separate toilets for girl students in schools, construction of solid waste management units, waste collection vehicles and segregation of waste.

"The government schemes have effectively reached the people in the gram panchayat. The award has motivated us to work with more enthusiasm in the days to come,” said Bhairesh, Hadikere Gram Panchayat Development Officer.

"Priority has been given to drinking water facility, sanitation and education in the current term. Credit goes to the hard work by the panchayat staff and people of the village,” says Rekha Ravishaiah, President, Hadikere Gram Panchayat.