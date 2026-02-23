<p>The Health Department has directed that vaccination and medical screening of pilgrims undertaking Haj be completed by March 28.</p>.<p>The District Reproductive and Child Health Officer is the nodal officer to ensure completion of activities in line with the Standard Operating Procedure.</p>.<p>With 3,991 people to be screened in Bengaluru, arrangements will be made at Victoria Hospital, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College and Research Institution, KC General Hospital, Jayanagar General Hospital, Sir CV Raman General Hospital, KR Puram General Hospital, and Yelahanka General Hospital to ensure timely completion of the process.</p>