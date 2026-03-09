<p>A woman from Shivamogga belonging to the Hakki Pikki community has sought the government's help to return to India from Monrovia, capital of Liberia, where her husband is undergoing treatment for paralysis, as she is finding it difficult to bear the hospital expenses. </p><p>The woman, Lallu Bai, has released a video requesting the government of India to help her and her husband, Azad, aged around 40, to return. </p>.Indian Embassy rescues eight members of Karnataka's Hakki-Pikki community stranded in Chad.<p>In the video, the woman says that they went to Liberia to sell herbal medicines last month. "My husband got struck by paralysis and is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital in Monrovia. I am in financial crisis and finding it difficult to bear the expenses. I request the External Affairs Ministry to extend a helping hand at the earliest."</p><p>Confirming this, Karnataka Hakki Pikki Community Association president Puneeth Kumar told <em>DH</em> that he had spoken with the woman via WhatsApp. "I urge the officials concerned to help them return to India," he said.</p>