Hanuma dhwaja campaign across Karnataka till February 9

On February 9, a memorandum will be submitted to the deputy commissioner to urge the state government to allow hoisting of “Hanuman dhwaja” at Keragodu. 'Hanuman chalisa' will be chanted on February 10 in all the district, taluk and villages.

He appealed all Hindus to hoist “Hanuma dhwaja” in their houses. The hoisting of Hanuma dhwaja aimed at instilling confidence in the Hindu society, he added.

“It's condemnable that Hanuma dhwaja was insulted in a country where Hindus form the majority of the population. It was rationalists and anti Hindus pressurised the government to remove Hanuman dhwaja which was hoisted after availing permission from the panchayat in front of Anjaneya Temple at Keragodu” he said.

He accused the state government of engaging in appeasement politics and vote bank politics.

To a query on Karnataka MLA’s statement of hoisting Kannada flag and tri colour in every house, Sunil said “we don't have any objection for tri colour and Kannada flag. There are set of rules to be followed for hoisting National flag. When you worship Hanuman at home, why you oppose Hanuma dhwaja?” he asked.

To a query on VHP leaders offering special puja at Kadri temple to mark allowing of puja at Gyanvapi mosque basement and the row over temple like structure in a mosque at Malalipete in Mangaluru, Sunil said that the issue is before the court. “It is proved that Malali mosque was not a wakf property. Our fight will continue and we are confident of a temple coming up at the place."