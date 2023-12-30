Happy news after Sankranti: Kumaraswamy on BJP-JD(S) seat sharing for LS polls

Asked whether there was pressure on him to contest the Lok Sabha polls from Tumakuru, Kumaraswamy said, several people, including media friends, have been giving him some suggestions.

"At the appropriate time, I will decide how to take those suggestions."

To a question about him going into national politics, he said, "Nothing like that, I have a lot of work to do in the state, as people in the state are facing a lot of issues..."

Kumaraswamy also targeted Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for not supporting the proposal for AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge -- a fellow Kannadiga and a leader from the Dalit community -- to be made the Prime Ministerial face of the I.N.D.I.A bloc.