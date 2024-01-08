Happy to be karsevak again, says Yediyurappa

Bengaluru: The state BJP, led by party veteran B S Yediyurappa and state unit president B Y Vijayendra, on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign to invite Hindus to take part in the Ayodhya Ram mandir consecration ceremony on January 22.
The 80-year-old Yediyurappa said he was revisiting the good old days as a karsevak, when he offered the Ram mandir mantrakshate to various families here.
“I have no qualms in stating that the country is doing exceedingly well under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is bringing back the glory of Rama Rajya,” he said. Vijayendra took part in a series of rituals prior to the launch of the campaign.