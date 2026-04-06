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Harassment of Korean woman at KIA: 'What sort of an officer you are', HC dismisses AISATS staff's plea 

The airport security staff had detained the petitioner based on the complaint filed by the woman passenger and handed him over to the BIAL police.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 13:52 IST

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