<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">The Karnataka High Court </a>on Monday (April 6) refused to quash proceedings against an official of Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), for sexually harassing a Korean woman passenger at the Kempegowda International Airport. </p><p>“What sort of an officer you are. Should you be spared,” Justice M Nagaprasanna orally remarked while dismissing the petition filed by Mohammed Affan Ahmed, a ground staff at the BIAL.</p>.Bengaluru airport staffer takes South Korean woman passenger to men's toilet for 'frisking', sexually harasses her; arrested.<p>The petitioner challenged the FIR registered by the BIAL police for offence under BNS section 75 (1) (i). As the matter was mentioned, the court remarked orally, “At the immigration, you took a South Korean lady, made her stand in ‘T-position’ and touched everywhere. Tell me, should you be spared,” the court said.</p><p>Justice Nagaprasanna further observed orally, “She (Korean woman) has described what all you did. First of all, why did you take her to a gent’s toilet? Justification is that somebody was there at the ladies' toilet. You take her to the gent’s toilet, make her stand in ‘T-position’ and touched everywhere. What sort of an officer are you.?"</p><p>The incident had happened at Terminal-2 when the woman, heading to South Korea, was cleared at both the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as well as the immigration screenings. </p><p>The petitioner had approached the woman raising an issue about a beeping sound from her bag and persuaded her to move to a secluded place near the men’s restroom. </p><p>The petitioner inappropriately touched the woman under the guise of manual frisk and hugged her. The airport security staff detained the petitioner based on the complaint filed by the woman passenger and handed him over to the BIAL police. The BIAL police registered a crime and arrested him.</p>