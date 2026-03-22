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'Harassment': Social welfare asst director ends life in office in Karnataka

The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjunaiah, who hailed from Gundarlahalli in Pavagada taluk. He was to retire from service on March 31.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 22:01 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 22:01 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnataka

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