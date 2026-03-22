<p>Pavagada (Tumakuru district): A 60-year-old assistant director with Social Welfare department, scheduled to retire by the end of this month, ended his life by hanging himself at his office on Friday night. </p>.<p>The deceased has been identified as Mallikarjunaiah, who hailed from Gundarlahalli in Pavagada taluk. He was to retire from service on March 31.</p>.<p><strong>Police complaint</strong></p>.<p>Mallikarjunaiah had lodged a complaint with deputy superintendent of police at Madhugiri and also at Pavagada police station on Friday morning, accusing Krishnappa, joint director of the department of harassing him. </p>.<p>In a purported death note and a video clip, Mallikarjunaiah said that he took the decision (to end his life) unable to bear harassment by Krishnappa.</p>.<p>He has stated that his family members need not seek any revenge and that the law will punish Krishnappa. </p>.<p>The Pavagada town police have registered a case based on the complaint lodged by Jayalakshmi, the wife of the deceased.</p>.<p>She alleged that Krishnappa was demanding money from her husband over the phone. </p>.<p>The last rites were conducted in Kanivehalli of Pavagada taluk on Saturday. </p>