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Homeindiakarnataka

Harihar seer case: Hearing adjourned to June 11

The counsel for the seer had filed an objection to the report submitted by the investigating officer regarding the cancellation of his bail on June 3.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 18:55 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 18:55 IST
KarnatakaCrimeDavangereVachanananda Swami

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