Harihar seer case: Hearing adjourned to June 11

<p>Harihar, DHNS: The Davangere Special Court has adjourned the hearing of the application filed by the prosecution seeking cancellation of the anticipatory bail granted to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/cwc-submits-two-page-report-in-vachanananda-swamiji-case-after-recording-boys-statements-4007860">Vachanananda Swamiji</a>, an accused in the POCSO case, to June 11.</p>.<p>The counsel for the seer had filed an objection to the report submitted by the investigating officer regarding the cancellation of his bail on June 3. As a continuation of that, the counsel for the seer filed his objection to the main application filed by the prosecution in the court on Saturday.</p>.POCSO case filed against Vachanananda Swamiji for alleged sexual assault of boy in Harihar hostel.<p>However, since the public prosecutor was on leave, the Davangere Special Court has ordered an adjournment of the further hearing of the case to June 11.</p>