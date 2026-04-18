IAS Officer Harsh Gupta's transfer creates a stir on social media

<p>Bengaluru: The recent transfer of senior IAS officer Harsh Gupta from the post of principal secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department, has created a stir on social media. Gupta has not been given new posting. This is his 30th transfer in his 26-year career. </p>.<p>Recently, the chief secretary had issued instructions that no officer will be transferred without offering new positions. </p>.<p>Social media is abuzz with comments. Kuchchangi Prasanna, an author, wrote on social media, “In 26 years of service, IAS officer Harsh Gupta has been transferred 30 times. He brought in revolutionary doctor transfer systems in the health department, also introduced the practise of counselling in the department. He has been transferred without a new posting.”</p>.48 IAS officers transferred in major administrative shake-up in Rajasthan.<p>Calling him an honest officer, many questioned if this was the fate of an honest IAS officer and criticised the government for his repeated transfers.</p>