Hasanamba temple earns Rs 8.72 crore during annual fest

The counting of the collection in the offering boxes of Hasanamba temple was held on Thursday and it has collected a whopping Rs 2.5 crore in 15 days in the form of offerings, during Hasanamba jatra mahotsava. Besides, the temple has earned Rs 6.15 crore through the sales of tickets and laddus. In all, the temple has earned a record collection of Rs 8.72 crore this year, in just 15 days.