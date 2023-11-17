Hasanamba temple earns Rs 8.72 crore during annual fest

The counting of the collection in the offering boxes of Hasanamba temple was held on Thursday and it has collected a whopping Rs 2.5 crore in 15 days in the form of offerings, during Hasanamba jatra mahotsava. Besides, the temple has earned Rs 6.15 crore through the sales of tickets and laddus. In all, the temple has earned a record collection of Rs 8.72 crore this year, in just 15 days.
Besides, gold ornaments weighing 62 grams, and silver items weighing 161 grams have also been found in the boxes. The e-hundi, which was introduced for the first time, has collected Rs 4.64 lakh.
Usually, the devotees drop letters to Hasanamba, seeking divine intervention to solve their problems. Many interesting letters were read during the counting. However, in an effort to keep the requests confidential, the temple management has taken a decision not to read the letters since last year.