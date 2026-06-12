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Homeindiakarnataka

'Hasiru Hassan' campaign launched; to plant 7.6 lakh saplings

The 'Hasiru Hassan' 2026 campaign is being held from June 5 to the end of August, with an objective to promote green environment and environment conservation across the district.
Last Updated : 12 June 2026, 11:39 IST
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Published 12 June 2026, 11:39 IST
Karnataka NewsEnvironment DayHassan

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