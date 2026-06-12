'Hasiru Hassan' campaign launched; to plant 7.6 lakh saplings

<p>Hassan: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan </a>district administration is observing the 'World Environment Day' by launching a 'Hasiru Hassan' campaign of planting 7.6 lakh saplings across the district. The saplings are being planted during the monsoon and nurtured. </p><p>The 'Hasiru Hassan' (Green Hassan) 2026 campaign is being held from June 5 to the end of August, with an objective to promote green <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/environment">environment </a>and environment conservation across the district.</p><p>Various government departments, grama panchayats, local bodies, educational institutions and voluntary organisations will participate, along with the public.</p>.World Environment Day brings citizens together to celebrate 'Parisara Habba' in Mysuru.<p>Besides environmental conservation, the campaign focuses on nutritional security. It has proposed to plant various fruit-bearing trees like mango, jackfruit, sapota that provide shade and flourish in the local environment.</p><p>The saplings will be planted at grama panchayats and government offices, schools, bus stands and other vacant plots. </p><p>All departments have been given the responsibility of raising the saplings after planting, by watering, conservation and supervision. The respective departments have been instructed to ensure that the number of saplings handed over to them grow into trees.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner K S Lathakumari said, "Each and every citizen of Hassan district should plant at least a sapling and grow it".</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel said, "The district administration has resolved to raise seven to eight lakh saplings. It will be recorded in the pages of history". </p><p>In all, 7,61,567 saplings have been distributed. The number of saplings handed over to the Zilla Panchayat are 3.96 lakh; Forest department are given 3 lakh; local organisations are given 9,296; School Education department are given 22,000; Urban development authority are given 5,000; Muzrai are given 2,456; Women and Child Development department are given 4,000; Revenue department are given 4,000 and Animal Husbandry department are given 1,537.</p>