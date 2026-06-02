<p>Hassan: Acting on a complaint, the Hassan Police exhumed the body of a hotel owner, who died on May 18, for conducting a post-mortem, at Bittagodanahalli, in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> city, on Monday.</p><p>Gurumurthy (44), who owned a Keralapura military hotel at Tanneeruhalla, in Hassan, passed away at his residence on May 18. It is alleged that Gurumurthy had borrowed money from several people and had not repaid, leading to frequent fights with his wife Veena. </p><p>His mother, Renuka, noticed that he was wearing a bandage on his stomach while he visited her home on May 14. When asked, he said that his wife and son assaulted him. </p>.Bengaluru scrap dealer’s body exhumed over murder suspicion.<p>He returned to Hassan on May 15 and died on May 18 at his home. Gurumurthy's mother raised suspicion over his death and lodged a complaint with the Police on May 25 at Hassan Police Station, alleging that he would have been murdered by his wife and son.</p><p>After checking CCTV camera footage at his house, it was found that his wife and son assaulted Gurumurthy on the night of May 17. The visuals showed that he collapsed and the duo lifted and laid him on a cot, Police said.</p><p>Based on the complaint, the body was exhumed in the presence of the Tahsildar and a team of doctors conducted a post-mortem on the spot. Later, it was buried again and the final rites were conducted.</p><p>A case has been registered and a probe is initiated. Based on the post-mortem reports and CCTV camera footage, legal action would be taken, the Police said.</p>