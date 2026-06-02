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Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan: Body of hotel owner exhumed on suspicion of murder by wife, son

Gurumurthy's mother raised suspicion over his death and lodged a complaint with the Police on May 25 at Hassan Police Station, alleging that he would have been murdered by his wife and son.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:48 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:48 IST
Karnataka NewsCrimeHassan

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