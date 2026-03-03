<p>Hassan: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hassan">Hassan</a> District Court Complex received a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bomb-threat">bomb threat</a> e-mail, on Tuesday. However, it was declared hoax by the police later after inspection. </p><p>According to sources, the court received an e-mail at 5.40 am, on Tuesday, which threatened that an RDX bomb filled with cyanide gas would explode at the judges' chamber at 11.50 am. </p><p>The judges and the citizens should be evacuated before 11 am, it warned. The e-mail also mentioned the name of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajmal-kasab">Ajmal Kasab</a>, issues related to terrorism, law and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.</p>.Hoax bomb threat mails to district courts in Hassan, Mandya.<p>Senior police officers, led by Hassan DAR DySP Palaksha visited the spot at 12.40 pm and sniffer dog squad and bomb disposal squad were pressed into service.</p><p>The court proceedings resumed after a clearance was given by the police department, which declared that no bombs or suspicious objects were found on the premises. </p><p>Court administrative officer D Vasantha has lodged a complaint at Hassan city police station.</p><p>It may be mentioned that this was the third time an e-mail threat has been sent. Such mail threats were sent on January 6 and February 16. Earlier, a threat mail was sent to DC's office on December 15. All the bomb threats turned out to be hoax mails.</p>