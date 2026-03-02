<p>Holenarsipur (Hassan dist): Dissent between the Congress and the JD(S) surfaced during Sri Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy Rathotsava, scheduled to be celebrated at Holenarsipur, in Hassan district, on Tuesday. </p><p>Chaos prevailed over adorning the chariot with new fabric, a custom followed during the festival, which has turned into a matter of prestige between the two political parties. This has made it difficult for the taluk administration to conduct the festival.</p>.MLA holds meeting to review Srikanteshwara temple's ‘Dodda Jathre’ preparations.<p>The festival is celebrated on March 3 this year. As there is a Lunar eclipse on the day, a meeting chaired by MLA H D Revanna decided not to drape it with new fabric.</p><p>But on Monday, Congress leaders adorned it with new fabric, which was removed by the JD(S) workers. Assistant Commissioner Jagadish Gangannavar, who intervened, said that the chariot would be decorated only with flowers, as directed by the DC.</p><p>Both the parties opposed it and stood by their decision. Meanwhile, Revanna, who visited the temple, expressed outrage against the officers. He even warned of filing a complaint against the DC, Assistant Commissioner and Tahsildar.</p><p>MP Shreyas Patel, who visited the spot, directed the Assistant Commissioner to decorate the chariot with flowers, as directed by the DC. AC Jagadish Gangannavar requested the MLA and the MP to arrive at a consensus and allow for a peaceful rathotsava.</p><p>The officials have decided to go ahead with flower decoration for the rathotsava, it is said.</p>