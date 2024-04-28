JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': Congress stages protest in Bengaluru, demands his arrest

Many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.
Last Updated 28 April 2024, 08:59 IST

Bengaluru: Members of the women’s wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest here against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is embroiled in an alleged sex scandal and demanded his immediate arrest.

Raising slogans against the 33-year-old, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the protesters burnt his posters and sought a thorough inquiry into the case.

Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.

Many sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women have been doing the rounds in recent days.

Demanding his immediate arrest, a Congress leader said: 'He (Prajwal Revanna) should be given severe punishment and should be hanged for what he has done with these women. It has brought down the honour of the entire state of Karnataka."

The Karnataka government has announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the 'obscene videos case'.

"Obscene video clips are circulating in Hassan district, where it appears that women have been sexually assaulted," Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Meanwhile, police sources said Revanna has left the country.

(Published 28 April 2024, 08:59 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsIndia PoliticsJDSPrajwal Revanna

