Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal': Congress stages protest in Bengaluru, demands his arrest

Bengaluru: Members of the women’s wing of the Congress on Sunday staged a protest here against Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is embroiled in an alleged sex scandal and demanded his immediate arrest.

Raising slogans against the 33-year-old, who is the grandson of JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, the protesters burnt his posters and sought a thorough inquiry into the case.

Revanna was the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, which went to polls on April 26.