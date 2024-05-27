Hassan sex abuse: Accused Prajwal Revanna to face SIT on May 31

“My foreign trip was pre-planned and there was no case registered against me at the time. I slipped into depression after seeing statements and comments of some Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, against me in public events. That forced me to go into isolation,” Prajwal said.

“Even in Hassan, all forces came together to tarnish my image,” Prajwal said, expressing confidence that he would come out clean from “false cases”.

“Some people who could not tolerate my political growth conspired against me. This shocked me. That is why I decided to maintain distance for a few days,” he said.

Prajwal requested his family members and followers to have faith in him. “I will fight it out legally. I have faith in law.”

Reacting to Prajwal’s video, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said the MP must face the law. “No matter what he says, he has no choice but to appear before the SIT. The law will take its course,” he said. On Prajwal mentioning Rahul Gandhi, Shivakumar said: “Rahul spoke based on media reports. There is nothing wrong with that. Time will answer.”