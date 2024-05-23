'Should not test my patience': Deve Gowda issues warning to Prajwal; asks grandson to surrender

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Thursday issued a warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, who has been absconding since multiple charges of sexual abuse against him came to light.
In his letter, Deve Gowda said while he cannot convince anyone that he was unaware of Prajwal's alleged misdeeds, he can issue a warning to him to surrender before the police.
"If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all family members," the veteran politician further added.
