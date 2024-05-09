Hassan sex abuse case: Four more detained in connection with kidnap of woman in Karnataka

Revanna's aide Sathish Babanna was also arrested and is in police custody.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday had said that a third person had been arrested, but declined to divulge their identity citing investigation procedures.

Revanna and Babanna were arrested first for allegedly kidnapping a woman, a mother of three, from her house and keeping her under illegal detention, police sources said.

The woman has been rescued, the sources added.

Police took the action against the 20-year-old son of the victim woman who charged that his mother had figured in the huge cache of explicit videos leaked recently of women who were allegedly raped and molested by Prajwal.

All the four are from Krishnaraja nagara in Mysuru.