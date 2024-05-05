Hassan sex abuse case: JD(S) leader H D Revanna sent to 3-day SIT custody

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader and former minister H D Revanna was on Sunday sent to custody of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for three days in connection with the Hassan sex scandal.

Revanna was arrested on Saturday evening by the SIT from the Padmanabhanagar residence of his father and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. He has been named in a kidnapping case in Mysuru involving a woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by his son and the JDS' Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna was produced before a magistrate in Koramangala Sunday evening following medical tests at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital. He will be under the probe team’s custody till May 8.