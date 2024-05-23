Hassan sex abuse case | MEA processing request to cancel Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport: Report

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has received a letter from the Karnataka government for cancelling sex abuse-accused Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's diplomatic passport, PTI reported, citing sources.

The request 'is being processed' the agency reported the sources say.

This comes after the State Home Minister G Parameshwara said that a letter had been sent to the MEA about the cancellation but there had been no reply in the matter.

Even Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has now written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that Revanna's diplomatic passport be cancelled.

Revanna fled the country even as news of his sexual abuse of several women came to light. JD(S), which is in alliance with the BJP, suspended him over the matter.

Since then, H D Kumaraswamy, president of the JD(S) has urged Revanna to return, even saying that if he has 'any respect' for the party and its supremo Deve Gowda (Prajwal's grandfather and former Prime Minister), he will return and cooperate with the probe against him.

