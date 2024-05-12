Hassan sex abuse case: SIT arrest two over pen drive with alleged obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified the investigation into the pen drive, allegedly containing obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna. The agency arrested two persons in Hassan, on Sunday.

The names of the two accused under arrest are Chetan and Likith. The SIT sleuths investigated the duo at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station at N R Circle, in Hassan city, and recorded their statements.

Both Chetan and Likith are reportedly BJP workers.

The SIT team also conducted a spot mahazar for more than one and a half hours at the residence of the accused Chetan, at Yelagunda village in Hassan taluk and recorded statements. Another accused was also taken to his house in Shravanabelagola for an inquest.