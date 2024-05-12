Hassan sex abuse case: SIT arrest two over pen drive with alleged obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified the investigation into the pen drive, allegedly containing obscene videos of Prajwal Revanna. The agency arrested two persons in Hassan, on Sunday.
The names of the two accused under arrest are Chetan and Likith. The SIT sleuths investigated the duo at the Cyber Economic and Narcotics Crime (CEN) police station at N R Circle, in Hassan city, and recorded their statements.
Both Chetan and Likith are reportedly BJP workers.
The SIT team also conducted a spot mahazar for more than one and a half hours at the residence of the accused Chetan, at Yelagunda village in Hassan taluk and recorded statements. Another accused was also taken to his house in Shravanabelagola for an inquest.
It may be mentioned that the pen drive was allegedly circulated on April 21 and JD(S) poll agent Poornachandra Tejaswi had lodged a complaint with the cyber crime police against Prajwal Revanna’s former car driver Karthik, Puttaraju, Naveen Gowda, Chetan and Likith.
Meanwhile, advocate and BJP leader G Devarajegowda, who was arrested by the police, in connection with case filed against him on sexual harassment and caste abuse, has been shifted to the district prisons.
It may be mentioned that Hiriyur Police took Devarajegowda into custody on Friday night and the Holenarsipur police arrested him after an inquiry on Saturday, on charges of sexual harassment, threats, based on a complaint lodged by a woman. He has been handed over to Judicial custody till May 24.
Published 12 May 2024, 12:38 IST