Hassan sex abuse: H D Revanna released from Parappana Agrahara jail following conditional bail

The court had directed the MLA not to threaten and tamper with the prosecution witnesses or the complainant and victim, not to evade the investigation and to appear before the Investigating Officer (IO) whenever called for investigation, to furnish his passport to the Court and not leave the State Court without obtaining written permission from the Court, not enter K R Nagara taluk or the permanent residence of the victim directly or indirectly till further orders.

The court also directed Revanna to appear before the IO every second Sunday of the month and mark his attendance between 9 am and 5 pm for six months or till the charge sheet was filed, whichever is earlier and not indulge in a similar offence.

Revanna was arrested on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged serial sex abuse in Hassan. After being in the SIT custody till May 8, Revanna was remanded in judicial custody till May 14.

The case was registered at the KR Nagara police station in Mysuru on May 2 following a complaint by the 20-year-old son of the elderly victim. The complainant alleged that one Sathish Babanna, who turned out to be Revanna's aide, took his mother away on April 29 at the behest of Revanna.

Babanna was arrested on May 3 and was remanded in judicial custody. On May 4, the woman was rescued from a farmhouse in Kalenahalli in Mysuru’s Hunsur taluk belonging to Revanna’s aide, Rajashekar. The survivor has also accused Revanna’s son Prajwal of repeated rape.