Hassan sex abuse row: Prajwal Revanna accused of rape after fresh complaint

Bengaluru: Even as a lookout circular was issued against incumbent JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna embroiled in the alleged Hassan sex abuse row, fresh charges of rape have been invoked against him.

The SIT probing the sexual harassment charges against Prajwal and his father, Holenarasipur MLA HD Revanna, booked the case against the MP under IPC Section 376 (punishment for rape) after a second survivor filed a complaint on Wednesday.

Sources said that the survivor accused Prajwal of “coercing her into having a sexual relationship”.

Meanwhile, Revanna moved the MP/MLA special court on Thursday seeking anticipatory bail. The hearing was adjourned to Friday after the Special Public Prosecutor was asked to file objections.

The first case where Revanna was named as accused 1 and Prajwal as accused 2 was registered on April 28 at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan following a complaint by a 47-year-old woman, who worked as the MLA’s house help.

The case was registered under IPC Sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). The SIT then sought the competent jurisdictional court’s permission to invoke the provisions of rape under IPC Section 376.

On Tuesday, the SIT issued a notice of appearance within 24 hours under Section 41A of the CrPC to both Revanna and Prajwal. Neither of them appeared.

“Revanna told officials that he would appear on Thursday. In case he doesn’t, he has to be arrested as per the law,” Home Minister G Parameshwara said.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Prajwal, responding for the first time since the alleged scandal broke, wrote: “As I am not in Bangalore to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my Advocate. Truth will prevail soon.”

Prajwal’s advocate Arun G noted in the appeal: “As my client Prajwal Revanna is travelling outside Bengaluru, he needs seven more days to appear before you as per the notice. I request that you give Prajwal seven days and mark another date for the inquiry.”

Responding to Prajwal’s request, the Home Minister said: “There are no provisions to extend or give additional time [for appearance]. The SIT is also seeking a legal opinion. In case there is a provision, the time will be given where he will have to appear. There are no other avenues to escape or stall.”