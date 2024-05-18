Hassan sex crimes case: Arrest warrant issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

Bengaluru: A Special Court for Elected Representatives issued an arrest warrant on Saturday against absconding JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna accused of rape and sexual harassment.

The warrant was issued following an application moved by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the serial sex abuse cases in Hassan, well-placed sources confirmed.

The JD(S) MP fled the country soon after the Phase II Lok Sabha polls ended in Karnataka on April 26. He is suspected to be in Germany and a Blue Corner Notice seeking information on his whereabouts was issued by the Interpol following a request by the SIT via the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).