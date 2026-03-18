Key points

• Key accused named The chargesheet names 39 accused, including Prajwal Revanna's former car driver, auditor, and a local BJP leader, with Naveen Kumar N R as accused number one.

• Investigation details The SIT examined 277 witnesses and conducted forensic analysis of pen drives and other technical evidence to build the case.

• Political affiliations Many accused were linked to local bodies of the Congress or BJP, with the FIR registered following a complaint by a JD(S) and BJP election agent.