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Karnataka police chargesheet reveals accused spread Prajwal Revanna's obscene videos via 70 pen drives before Lok Sabha elections.
Key points
• Key accused named
The chargesheet names 39 accused, including Prajwal Revanna's former car driver, auditor, and a local BJP leader, with Naveen Kumar N R as accused number one.
• Investigation details
The SIT examined 277 witnesses and conducted forensic analysis of pen drives and other technical evidence to build the case.
• Political affiliations
Many accused were linked to local bodies of the Congress or BJP, with the FIR registered following a complaint by a JD(S) and BJP election agent.
• Prajwal Revanna's conviction
Prajwal Revanna was convicted and sentenced to life in August 2025 for raping his former house help, with additional cases pending.
Key statistics
70
Number of pen drives seized
13,712
Total pages in chargesheet
39
Number of accused named
277
Number of witnesses examined
April 23, 2024
Date of FIR registration
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 March 2026, 08:57 IST