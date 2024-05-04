Hassan sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna will surrender, says JD(S) leader C S Puttaraju

Bengaluru: Senior JD(S) leader C S Puttaraju on Saturday claimed that Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna would "surrender" before the authorities in connection with the alleged serial sexual abuse case.
"Legal side (discussions) are on...Prajwal will surrender," Puttaraju, a former minister, said after a meeting with JD(S) state president H D Kumaraswamy. Puttaraju, however, said the Prajwal case did not come up during his meeting with Kumaraswamy.
On Prajwal's father H D Revanna being detained by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), Puttaraju said, "He wasn't detained. After his bail plea was rejected, he took H D Deve Gowda's blessings and presented himself to the SIT."
Earlier in the day, JD(S) youth leader Nikhil Kumaraswamy said he is not in touch with Prajwal, his cousin.
Nikhil said this after a meeting with JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.
"I am in no way concerned with Hassan. I have not visited Hassan much. If at all I go there, it is during the Hassanamba festival. I'm not in touch with the Hassan MP," Nikhil said.
On the case against Prajwal, Nikhil said the SIT was looking into it. "Nobody is above the law. Investigation is going on and I don't want to comment," he said.
Nikhil lamented that the faces of women in the sex videos linked to Prajwal were not blurred. "It's really sad. Even that needs to be investigated," he said.
Kumaraswamy is holding meetings with JD(S) leaders at a star hotel in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru late Saturday evening and checked into the same hotel where Kumaraswamy is camping. The two are likely to hold a meeting.
Published 04 May 2024, 16:36 IST