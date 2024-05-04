Hassan sex scandal: Prajwal Revanna will surrender, says JD(S) leader C S Puttaraju

"I am in no way concerned with Hassan. I have not visited Hassan much. If at all I go there, it is during the Hassanamba festival. I'm not in touch with the Hassan MP," Nikhil said.

On the case against Prajwal, Nikhil said the SIT was looking into it. "Nobody is above the law. Investigation is going on and I don't want to comment," he said.

Nikhil lamented that the faces of women in the sex videos linked to Prajwal were not blurred. "It's really sad. Even that needs to be investigated," he said.

Kumaraswamy is holding meetings with JD(S) leaders at a star hotel in the city. Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Bengaluru late Saturday evening and checked into the same hotel where Kumaraswamy is camping. The two are likely to hold a meeting.