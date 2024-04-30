JOIN US
Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan 'sex-scandal': Prajwal Revanna's ex-driver says he gave pen drive only to BJP's Devaraje Gowda

Last Updated 30 April 2024, 12:43 IST

Follow Us

In a video message on social media, Prajwal Revanna's ex driver Karthik said that he worked with him for the last 15 years, but it has been a year since he has not been with him.

In the video statement, he said other than BJP's Devaraje Gowda, he did not give the videos to Congress leaders or anyone else.

Karthik's statement was recorded and released to the media. Deccan Herald could not independently verify this clip.

The views expressed in this video are the speaker's own and do not reflect the opinion of either Deccan Herald or TPML.

Deccan Herald does not take responsibility for the views and opinions expressed in this video.

(Published 30 April 2024, 12:43 IST)
