JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan sex scandal: SIT issues notice to H D Revanna, MP son Prajwal

The notice was issued to record their statement regarding the case registered against the father-son duo at the Holenarasipur Town Police Station. Credit: Facebook/HD Revanna
Last Updated 30 April 2024, 16:28 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged sex scandal involving incumbent Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and has sent notice to him and his father Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna.

Well-placed sources said that the notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC was issued on Tuesday. The date of appearance, however, was not clear.

The notice was issued to record their statement regarding the case registered against the father-son duo at the Holenarasipur Town Police Station, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 30 April 2024, 16:28 IST)
India NewsKarnataka NewsKarnatakaHassanSpecial Investigation TeamH D RevannaSITPrajwal Revanna

Deccan Herald is on WhatsApp Channels| Join now for Breaking News & Editor's Picks

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT