Hassan sex scandal: SIT issues notice to H D Revanna, MP son Prajwal

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged sex scandal involving incumbent Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna and has sent notice to him and his father Holenarasipur MLA H D Revanna.

Well-placed sources said that the notice under Section 41A (notice of appearance before police officer) of the CrPC was issued on Tuesday. The date of appearance, however, was not clear.