Hassan sexual abuse case: D K Shivakumar 'mastermind' in circulation of videos; JD(S) petitions Karnataka Governor seeking CBI probe

The former chief minister, while maintaining that he wants the guilty to be punished in accordance with the law, raised questions on the progress of the probe by the SIT constituted by Karnataka's Congress government.

Also raising questions regarding the investigation against Prajwal's father and his brother, MLA H D Revanna, who is facing kidnapping charges, Kumaraswamy asked why the woman who was allegedly kidnapped has not been produced before the court days after she was rescued.

"It has been how many days since the kidnapped woman was brought here? Has her statement been recorded under section 164 of CrPC (statements recorded by magistrate)? Has she been produced before the judge? It has been five days, why has the woman not been produced before the judge? From where was she brought? Was the 'mahazar' done? Was she brought from some farmhouse as claimed and reported in the media?," he asked.

Revanna was remanded into judicial custody till May 14 by a magisterial court here on Wednesday. He was in the custody of the SIT after being arrested in the alleged case of kidnapping a woman.

The case was filed based on a complaint by her son, who also accused the MLA's son Prajwal Revanna of having sexually assaulted her. According to the police, the abducted woman was subsequently rescued.