Hassan sexual abuse case: JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy behind circulation of explicit videos, alleges Deputy CM Shivakumar

Kumaraswamy said his name and that of his father H D Deve Gowda should not be taken or linked to the explicit video clips case, as the Revanna family is seperate, Shivakumar pointed out and asked, "then why is he (Kumaraswamy) worried about the matter that is not linked to him? Having already said that action should be taken in accordance with law and the guilty should be punished, why is he speaking?"

"Is he (Kumaraswamy) a lawyer or a judge to issue the judgment? Let him go to court and argue point by point. He has called SIT -- Shivakumar Investigation team and Siddaramaiah Investigation Team, (Congress in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh) Surjewala Investigation Team. He is the lead of the story, he is the director, he is the producer, he is everything. We know what he is up to," he said.