Homeindiakarnataka

Hassan sexual abuse case: SIT conducts spot inspection at Revanna’s house

The SIT raid comes close on the heels of Prajwal Revanna confirming to appear before the SIT on May 31 in a self-made video.
Gayathri V Raj
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 16:06 IST
Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday conducted spot inspections in various parts of Hassan district in connection with the sexual abuse cases against MP Prajwal Revanna.

The teams conducted mahazar at the MP’s government house in Hassan city, MLA H D Revanna’s house in Holenarsipur and Gannikada Farm House in Channarayapatna taluk.

The SIT raid comes close on the heels of Prajwal Revanna confirming to appear before the SIT on May 31 in a self-made video, which surfaced on Monday.

It may be mentioned that the SIT team had already conducted a mahazar at these places earlier. On Tuesday, the sleuths conducted a simultaneous raid at these places again, led by ACP Sathyanarayana.

Meanwhile, there are rumours in Hassan district that the new videos of Prajwal Revanna are being circulated. However, no case has been registered in this regard.

Published 28 May 2024, 16:06 IST
