H D Revanna granted conditional bail in kidnap case

Bengaluru: A Special Court for Elected Representatives on Monday granted a conditional bail to JD(S) MLA H D Revanna in a kidnap and illegal confinement case. Revanna was in judicial custody till Tuesday, May 14. A detailed order is awaited.
The order was passed by Justice Santhosh Gajanan Bhat on Monday evening after listening to arguments from the additional special public prosecutors (SPPs) Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik for the SIT and senior counsel C V Nagesh for Revanna.
Speaking with reporters, Srinivas, another advocate of Revanna, said that two sureties and a Rs 5 lakh bond were part of the conditional bail.
“We will get to know the other conditions once we receive the order. He may likely be let out on Tuesday,” he said.
Revanna was arrested on May 4 by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the alleged serial sex abuse in Hassan. After questioning by the SIT, Revanna was remanded in judicial custody till May 13.
The case was registered at the KR Nagara police station in Mysuru on May 2 by the 20-year-old son of the survivor. The complainant alleged that one Sathish Babanna took his mother away on April 29 at the behest of Revanna.
Published 13 May 2024, 13:40 IST