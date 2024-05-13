H D Revanna granted conditional bail in kidnap case

Bengaluru: A Special Court for Elected Representatives on Monday granted a conditional bail to JD(S) MLA H D Revanna in a kidnap and illegal confinement case. Revanna was in judicial custody till Tuesday, May 14. A detailed order is awaited.

The order was passed by Justice Santhosh Gajanan Bhat on Monday evening after listening to arguments from the additional special public prosecutors (SPPs) Jayna Kothari and Ashok Naik for the SIT and senior counsel C V Nagesh for Revanna.

Speaking with reporters, Srinivas, another advocate of Revanna, said that two sureties and a Rs 5 lakh bond were part of the conditional bail.