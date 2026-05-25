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Congress high command calls Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to Delhi amid leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle speculation.
Key points
• High command summons
Siddaramaiah revealed he was invited by Congress high command to Delhi for an 11 am meeting on May 26, though the agenda remains unknown.
• Leadership tussle
Speculation over a potential leadership change in Karnataka has intensified after three years in office, with Shivakumar's supporters pushing for his elevation.
• Power-sharing tensions
Siddaramaiah insists on completing his five-year term, while Shivakumar defers to the high command's decision, reflecting internal party disagreements.
• Governance concerns
Party leaders and MLAs express worries that the leadership uncertainty is affecting governance and Congress's prospects ahead of the 2028 Assembly polls.
• Cabinet reshuffle demands
Ministerial aspirants are urging the high command to reshuffle the Cabinet, with three berths currently vacant in Karnataka's 34-member Ministry.
Key statistics
Three years
Karnataka government's tenure completed
Three
Vacant Cabinet berths in Karnataka
May 26
Scheduled meeting date
34
Sanctioned strength of Karnataka ministers
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:23 IST