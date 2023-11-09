Have decided to quit electoral politics: D V Sadananda Gowda

Former chief minister and MP D V Sadananda Gowda said that he has decided to stay away from electoral politics.
Speaking to reporters in Hassan, on Wednesday, he said, "The party has given me everything, all these years. After B S Yediyurappa, I am the person who has enjoyed the most power."
"I have served as an MLA for 10 years, as an MP for 20 years, one year as the chief minister and seven years as the Union minister. Besides, I have served as the party's state president, opposition leader and others. I would be selfish, if I continue," he said.