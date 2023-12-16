Have written to govt to fill vacant posts, says Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil

Mangaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta Justice B S Patil said necessary steps have been taken to address the matter of vacancies in Lokayukta.

“We have written to the government to fill vacant posts,” he told media persons after conducting a review meeting with officials of Dakshina Kannada zilla panchayat on Saturday. Justice Patil said there were 600 to 700 vacancies in Karnataka Lokayukta. But vacancies have not come in the way of conducting investigations, spot inspections and other works related to redressal of grievances, he clarified.

“It is true that 16,000 cases are pending for disposal in Lokayukta. The police, administrative, judicial and technical wing in Lokayukta have been entrusted with the task to dispose of pending cases,” he added. When the government appoints staff to Lokayukta, we will ensure that those involved in cases are not appointed. Antecedent of the staff will be looked into before recruiting them to Lokayukta, he said.