Alleged gang-rape in Karnataka's Haveri: Woman says offered money to withdraw complaint

The survivor of alleged gang rape said on Saturday that she’s being pressured by unidentified people, close to the accused from Akkialur, to withdraw her complaint, with them offering her lakhs of rupees.
The victim said that she rejected the offer. “Will money restore my dignity?,” she said.
Speaking to a BJP delegation led by former minister B C Patil at the Santwana Kendra here, the rape survivor said, “I have testified before judicial magistrate. I have laid bare the intimate details in my statements made under CrPC Sec 164.”
When B C Patil asked her if she’s getting any threatening calls, she said she isn’t. The BJP team told her to be brave and offered her a compensation of Rs 25,000.
IGP (East) K Tyagarajan on Saturday visited Hanagal police station and crime spots and obtained information from the police. He directed the police to expedite the probe and arrest the culprits at the earliest.
The police on Thursday revised the FIR and added gang rape charges after the woman lodged a complaint in this regard and deposed before the magistrate.
Seven persons have been booked. Of these, three have been arrested, while fourth in being treated for leg fracture at Haveri district hospital. A police team led by DySP and comprising two PIs and three SIs has launched a manhunt to nab three others, Addl SP C Gopal told DH.