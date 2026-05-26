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Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka HC confirms jail term to driver who denied accident despite shifting victim to hospital

The accident occurred at about 5 pm on ring road near Ganapathi Temple at Rajivnagar in Mysuru on May 6, 2009.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 23:59 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 23:59 IST
India NewsKarnatakaKarnataka High Court

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