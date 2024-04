Bengaluru: The high court has declared a general holiday to the High Court Benches on April 26 and May 7, on account of Lok Sabha Elections – 2024. While there will be no sittings at principal bench in Bengaluru on April 26, it will be a no sitting day in benches at Kalaburagi and Dharwad on May 7, 2024. In addition, April 26, 2024 is also declared as non-sitting day to the High Court benches at Dharwad and Kalaburagi, a notification said.