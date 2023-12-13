Karnataka HC directs channels not to air Belagavi assault victim’s interviews

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognizance of media coverage of an incident from Belagavi taluk, in which a woman was assaulted, paraded naked and tied to an electricity pole.
A division bench headed by Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale has directed news channels not to telecast interviews or interaction with the victim on any national or regional channel.
“The caption and contents of the news articles not only shock our conscience but makes us put our head down with anguish and pain in our hearts. On one hand while this country is celebrating 76th year of Independence as Azadi Ka Amruthotsav, on the other hand, in the State of Karnataka which is known for all valid reasons as a progressive state and a pioneer state of initiation of social justice way back even when it was a Princely State of Mysore, faces this incident,” the bench said in the order.
The bench referred to the blurred photographs published in media reports during the visit of Lakshmi Hebbalkar, Minister for Women and Child Development, to console the victim.
The bench observed that the photo shows certain electronic media or its representatives photographing and videographing the victim’s reaction and narration.
“ …if any media house or its representatives has videographed the above interview of the victim during the visit of the minister or any such interaction by the victim, this court hereby directs not to telecast such interview or interaction on any national or regional channel. It is further made clear that if already such interview is displayed or telecasted in the electronic media, henceforth there shall not be any display or telecast of the same,” the bench said.
The court further said, “We also make it clear that this interim direction is only with an object to ensure the dignity of the victim is maintained and her identity is not disclosed or revealed. We further make it clear that this court by this interim order is not even remotely prohibiting the media from covering the news as this court maintains and accepts the concept of freedom of press.”
The court directed the Advocate General to submit a status report of the incident to the court on December 14.