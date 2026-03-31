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Karnataka HC directs transport authorities to restore registration of Mercedes

The court noted that the officer who seized the vehicle was merely assigned the responsibility of submitting a report under the supervision of the Regional Transport Officer, Mysuru (West).
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 22:38 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 22:38 IST
India NewsKarnatakaMercedesKarnataka High Court

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