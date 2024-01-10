HC dismisses plea challenging validity of oath by 45 MLAs

The court further said, “It is also significant to note that oath can be taken in the name of God or by solemn affirmation without taking any name of God. This becomes evident by a sheer look at all the formats enlisted in the Third Schedule to the Constitution of India which employs the expression “swear in the name of God” and alternatively other expression “solemnly affirm”. There have been instances wherein the oath is taken by uttering both the expressions, although going by logic, they are mutually exclusive. However, that does not pollute the sanctity attached to the oath.”