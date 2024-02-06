Karnataka HC grants interim stay on investigation against ED officials

The petitioners stated that the reason and content of the complaint as well as the FIR are concocted to foist a false case on the investigating officers to mount illegal pressure as well as derail the investigation into money laundering. It was further submitted that the proceedings under section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are deemed to be judicial in nature and hence to wriggle out from the same, Ashwathnarayana has filed a false and vexatious complaint. The petitioners stated that the police registered the complaint without conducting any enquiry, especially when allegations are made against public servants while performing their statutory duty.