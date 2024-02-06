Karnataka HC grants interim stay on investigation against ED officials

Bengaluru: The high court has granted interim stay on the investigation against two officers of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a complaint by Y B Ashwathnarayana, Kolar-Chikkaballapur District Co-operative Milk Producers Union (Kochimul) director.
Justice K Natarajan passed the order on Friday, after hearing S V Raju, Additional Solicitor General
(ASG).
The ED had initiated an investigation into the offence of money laundering into the alleged recruitment scam in KOMUL. Two officers of the ED Deputy Director Ajay Kumar Vaidya and Assistant Director Ajay Kumar Vaidya challenged the FIR registered by the Wilson Garden police.
It is stated that Ashwathnarayana had filed a complaint with the Wilson Garden police on January 24, 2024 for assault and criminal intimidation. It was his claim that on January 8 and 9, 2024, the ED officials had threatened him and his family members and also forced him to sign false confessions. The offences alleged against the petitioner officials are under IPC sections 323, 324 and 506.
The ASG submitted that except IPC section 324 (causing hurt using dangerous weapon) the other offences are all non-cognizable and that an FIR cannot be registered. The allegation in the complaint was that the ED officials had beaten Ashwathnarayana with a PVC pipe. The ASG submitted that a PVC pipe cannot be considered to be a deadly weapon and IPC section 324 could not have been
attracted.
The petitioners stated that the reason and content of the complaint as well as the FIR are concocted to foist a false case on the investigating officers to mount illegal pressure as well as derail the investigation into money laundering. It was further submitted that the proceedings under section 50 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) are deemed to be judicial in nature and hence to wriggle out from the same, Ashwathnarayana has filed a false and vexatious complaint. The petitioners stated that the police registered the complaint without conducting any enquiry, especially when allegations are made against public servants while performing their statutory duty.