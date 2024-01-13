HC issues guidelines to ascertain age of accused in 18-22 group

“The accused, being a minor, could not have been tried by the Special Court. Also, there is a lack of evidence to prove the guilt of the accused. Moreover, the accused has been in judicial custody since the date of his arrest, i.e., August 27, 2019 till this court granted bail on December 14, 2023, which is more than 3 years 3 months. The maximum detention in special homes permissible under Juvenile Justice Act is 3 years,” the court said.