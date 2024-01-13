HC issues guidelines to ascertain age of accused in 18-22 group

The high court has issued a series of directions to magistrates and investigating officers (IOs) to ascertain the age when an accused, aged 18 to 22 years, is produced.
Justice C M Joshi issued the directions while setting aside conviction and sentencing of a youth in the Pocso case on the ground that he was a juvenile at the relevant period.
Justice Joshi said that an early ascertainment of the juvenility of the accused would be of great importance in reforming the child.
The court said that at the time of first production of accused, an oral enquiry has to be made about the age, apart from ill treatment by police, intimation to the family members, reason for arrest, place of arrest, and ailments if any and recorded in the order of remand.
The court said that the magistrate/presiding officer of the Special Court must satisfy that the accused is not a minor. “Whenever accused of the age of 18 to 22 years are produced, the IO or the accused may be directed to produce the documentary proof of his age,” the court said.
In the case at hand, the allegation against the accused was that he had a physical relationship with a minor girl on the promise of marriage. He was arrested in August 2019 and the girl had to undergo medical termination of pregnancy.
On June 13, 2023, the sessions court in Bidar convicted and sentenced him to 20 years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 in each of the offences punishable under IPC section 376(3) and section 6 of Pocso Act. He was convicted and sentenced to two years simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 500 for offence under IPC section 450. And, the accused was also directed to pay Rs one lakh as compensation to the victim girl.
It was argued on behalf of the accused in the appeal that he was born on June 20, 2003 and had studied up to class 7. This was not brought to the notice of the trial court and no enquiry was held regarding his age.
Justice Joshi noted that though an attempt was made to establish the juvenility of the accused it was not pursued either by the investigating officer or by the accused.
The court also said that it was necessary that the trial court should have inquired into the said matter to ascertain the age of the accused.
“The accused, being a minor, could not have been tried by the Special Court. Also, there is a lack of evidence to prove the guilt of the accused. Moreover, the accused has been in judicial custody since the date of his arrest, i.e., August 27, 2019 till this court granted bail on December 14, 2023, which is more than 3 years 3 months. The maximum detention in special homes permissible under Juvenile Justice Act is 3 years,” the court said.