Karnataka HC issues guidelines to counsel rape victims in medical abortion

The court said that immediately upon registration of a sexual offence under IPC section 376 or under the Pocso Act, a medical examination of the victim shall be made to ascertain, amongst others, if the victim is pregnant. If so, after ascertaining the gestation period, the authorities will have to check the physical and mental status of the victim, the ability to undergo the medical termination of the pregnancy and any aggravating factors and/or factors which will impinge upon the health and well-being of the victim.