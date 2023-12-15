Karnataka HC issues guidelines to counsel rape victims in medical abortion

The Karnataka high court has issued a series of guidelines to help reduce mental trauma to the victims by offering counseling about the rights under the statute for undergoing medical termination of pregnancy (MTP).
Justice Suraj Govindaraj has issued these directions while granting relief to a 17-year-old rape survivor to enable her to undergo MTP.
The court said that there are several cases of minor pregnancy which are being reported arising out of alleged sexual offences in pursuance of which FIRs have been registered. The court observed that in most of the cases, by the time the victim wishes to terminate pregnancy, the gestation period would have crossed 24 weeks which is the permissible period under the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, 1971. Any delay thereafter would require permission to be obtained from the high court.
The court said that immediately upon registration of a sexual offence under IPC section 376 or under the Pocso Act, a medical examination of the victim shall be made to ascertain, amongst others, if the victim is pregnant. If so, after ascertaining the gestation period, the authorities will have to check the physical and mental status of the victim, the ability to undergo the medical termination of the pregnancy and any aggravating factors and/or factors which will impinge upon the health and well-being of the victim.
“In the event of the victim is found to be pregnant, the Child Welfare Committee and/or District Child Protection Unit, as the case may be, is directed to be informed of the same by the Investigation officer, who in turn are directed to counsel/advice the victim and her family members of the legal options which are available like the continuance of the pregnancy and consequences thereof, the termination of the pregnancy, the process, procedure and consequences thereof etc.,” the court said.
The court further said that the counseling to be carried out in a language known to the victim, if necessary, by making use of suitable translators. In the event of MTP being carried out, the tissue samples of the fetus shall be sent to the Forensic Science laboratory for DNA analysis and to preserve additional samples for verification, if required.
The court has directed the DG and IGP in consultation with Principal Secretary to Health department to get prepared a detailed Standard operating procedure (SOP) by constituting committee of experts as they deem fit and circulate it amongst all investigating officers, Child Welfare Committees, District Child Protection Units, government hospitals, as also to make available training in this regards to all concerned.
In the case at hand, the victim was sexually abused on the pretext of marrying her. Since the gestation period had over, the court constituted a Medical Board and upon receiving the report, directed state-run Vani Vilas Hospital to carry out MTP by taking all safeguards necessary.